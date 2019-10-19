|
Antoinette (Netta) J. (Chiumento) DeSimone, 99, of Framingham, born on June 27, 1920 to Carolina (Izzo) Chiumento and Joseph Chiumento, passed away peacefully Thursday Oct. 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew DeSimone, devoted mother of: Andrea Hallion and the late Richard Hallion of Southborough, Christine McManus and husband Gregory McManus of Pocasset, Michelle Sampson and husband Christopher Sampson of Marion, and Michael DeSimone of Ashland. Sister of the late: Louis Varrichione, Alec Chiumento, John Chiumento, Mary Spagnuolo, Angie Gentilotti and Thomas Chiumento. She will be the forever loved Grandmother, known as Gammy, to her eight grandchildren: Robert Hallion, Elizabeth Hallion Baldelli, Laura McManus MacLachlan, Colleen McManus, Caroline McManus McPherson, Emily Sampson Neal, Christina Sampson and Jacqueline Sampson and her 18 great grandchildren: Andrew, Rocco, Alex, Adriana, Cormac, Connor, Sofia, Maeve, Henry, Aidan, Lily, Coal, Emery, Anayah, Finley, Angelina, Theodore and Selah-Simone. The center of ther world was her family, raising her children was her greatest accomplishment. She was an outstanding and generous cook, her kitchen was always open and all were welcome. She filled her days with sewing, gardening, knitting, cards, and in later years, bingo halls and playing the slots at Foxwoods. She was a proud member of the Framingham League of Women Voters, the Ladies Guild of St. Tarcisius Parish, and the Alliance for the Mentally Ill. She was known around town as the Lunch Lady of Framingham South High, the mother who rang the gong at Loring Arena every time her son Michael scored an ice hockey goal, which was often, and her famous pizza made from scratch. She was the first one to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She was, by all accounts, the mother everyone wished was theirs. The family would like to extend our gratitude for the loving care that the staff of St. Patrick's Manor provided her for many years. Visiting hours are Monday October 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday October 22 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St., (Rte. 135) Framingham. Burial will follow at St. Tarcisius Cemetery, Framingham. Memorial donations may be made to: Advocates, 1881 Worcester Rd., Framingham in honor of Michael DeSimone. Please visit www.boylebrothers.com for further information.
