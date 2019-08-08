Home

Boyle Bros Funeral Home
173 Union Avenue
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-3106
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyle Bros Funeral Home
173 Union Avenue
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Tarcisius Church
562 Waverly St., (Rte. 135)
Framingham, MA
View Map
Antonio Carbone Obituary
Antonio Carbone, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Wed. August 7, 2019 at Metro West Medical Center in Framingham. He was the beloved husband of the late Nella R. (DiBacco) Carbone who died April 21, 2018. Born in Roccacasale, Italy, he was a son of the late Venanzio and Nunzia (Anzellotti) Carbone. Emigrating from Italy at age 38, Mr. Carbone worked for many years as a skilled carpenter making furniture and custom trim work before beginning his career at the former General Motors Plant in Framingham. Following his retirement from GM, he continued his carpentry and enjoyed spending time together with family and friends. He is survived by a daughter: Marilena N. Galante and her husband Loreto of Bellingham, and a son: Venanzio "Vinny" Carbone and his wife Lisa of New Ipswich, NH; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; and many dear friends. Visiting hours are Sunday Aug. 11 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday Aug. 12 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St., (Rte. 135) Framingham. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. For further information, please visit www.boyle brothers.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
