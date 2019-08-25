Home

John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Antonio Notarangelo Obituary
Antonio Notara- ngelo, of Natick died on August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Antonia (Bruzzaniti) Notarangelo. Devoted father of Frank Notarangelo and his wife Kristine of Natick. Loving grandfather of Marisa Notarangelo of Marlborough and Marc Notarangelo of Brookline. Brother of Ben- edicto and Aldo Notarangelo of St. Leia, Italy. Son of the late Agostino and Angelantonia (DiCarlo) Notarangelo. Antonio immigrated to the United States with his family where he became part of the masonry union until retirement. He enjoyed gardening and time spent with his family. Funeral service at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street Natick Common Tuesday, August 27th at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Mon- day, August 26th from 4-7 in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
