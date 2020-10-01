Antonio Palmieri, 87, a longtime Framingham resident, passed away suddenly on September 28, 2020.
Born in Paternopoli, Avellino, Italy, he was the son of the late Salvatore & Genoveffa (Fiorentino) Palmieri.
Antonio immigrated to the U.S. with his beloved wife Natalina (Petruzzo), and their three children in 1970 where they settled in Framingham, Massachusetts. He worked for many years as a baker at Wonder Bread, and in his retirement continued to work at Stop & Shop until his death.
He was the quintessential Italian family man whose devotion to family and faith never wavered. He traveled back to Italy as often as he could and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with relatives there. He was a kind and generous person who loved to gather his family together around the table under his grapevine pergola. Antonio took great pride in tending his gardens, and in keeping up with Italian traditions.
Antonio is survived by his children, Genoveffa Grieci & her husband Nicola of Framingham, and Raffaella Agostino & her husband Anthony of Sherborn, his grandchildren, Maria Grazia Enrique & her husband Andres, and Arianna, Nicoletta, Cristina and Antonio Agostino, his great grandson Cosimo Enrique, his brother, Luigi Palmieri & his wife Luisa, his sister, Carmela Damiano and her husband Gaetano, his niece, Jeanne and her family, his nephew Lou and his family, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his beloved wife Natalina, he was predeceased by his son Salvatore Palmieri.
Due to the ongoing health crisis, the family will honor and remember Antonio's life privately.
His Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Friday morning, October 2nd at 11:30.
Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham.
For live streamed services and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com