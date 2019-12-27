|
Capt. Ardashes "Dash" Nahabedian, USAF, of Narragansett, R.I., passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. He was 90 years old. Dash was the loving husband of Sally (Mantashigian) who predeceased him in 2001. The son of Sarkis and Marinos Nahabedian, Dash was born in Pawtucket and was proud of his Rhode Island roots. A resident of Wayland, Mass. for over 50 years, Dash and Sally raised their family there. Dash was very involved in his neighborhood, his church, and his community. Dash graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1951 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He was a lifelong supporter of the university. After graduation, Dash served in the United Sates Air Force. He went on to work as a Chemical Engineer for the Avco Division of Textron in Lowell, Mass. where he led the team that developed the heat shield for NASA's Apollo and early Space Shuttle missions. Dash is survived by his brother Sarkis Nahabedian of New York. He is also survived by his children, Joyce McGuire (Mike) of South Kingstown, Alan Nahabedian of Som- erville, Mass., and Stephen Nahabedian (Lauri) of Southborough, Mass. He was the devoted grandfather of Christopher, Mark Patrick, Jeffrey, Alex, Nathaniel, and Natalie and the great-grandfather of Elliot. The Funeral was held on Monday, December 23, 2019 in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, 401 Broadway, Providence. Interment followed in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Arrangements were entrusted to The Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to The Armenian Library and Museum of America, 65 Main Street, Watertown, MA 02472 will be greatly appreciated. www.murphyfuneral homes.org.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019