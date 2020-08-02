Ardelle M. (Mason) Webster, 91, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 57 years to the late Joseph Webster before his passing in 2004. Born in Waltham, MA she was a daughter of the late Edward and Beatrice (Hoelscher) Mason. Mrs. Webster was employed for 21 years as an Administrative Assistant with the Burndy Electronics Corporation in the Wellesley and Dedham offices and later joined the Wellesley office of Coldwell Banker Real Estate. She grew up in Natick, MA and lived in Wellesley for over 60 years before moving to Rhode Island in 2019. Mrs. Webster and her husband Joseph, enjoyed over 30 years of square dancing together, as well as rec-vehicle family camping throughout Canada and New England. They also loved visiting Germany, Hawaii, Bermuda, and the Caribbean Islands. They were two of the original members who assisted with the building of the former Christ Church United Methodist in Wellesley; she was the longest acting member for over 50 years. She was the mother of Gail Ann Webster (late husband Norman Sloman) of Huntington Beach, CA and the late Jeanne Johnson Whetstone and her husband James of Odenton, MD. She was the sister of retired Commander of the US Coast Guard George E. Mason and his wife Charlotte of Huntington Beach, CA and the late Marie Bunny Belmore and Beatrice Mason. Sadly, she leaves a granddaughter, Stacey L. Johnson and her wife Kerri McMahon and their two children, Ardelles beloved great-grandchildren Benjamin and Lexi Johnson-McMahon all of Smithfield, RI. She also leaves her grandson, Eric J. Johnson and his wife Alison and their beautiful daughter Willa Joy of Dedham, MA. Burial services will be held at a later date in the Glenwood Cemetery, South Natick, MA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Permobil Foundation as Ardelle was proud of the work her granddaughter did providing wheelchairs to those in need. www.permobilfoundation.org
