Ardelle W. Janes
Ardelle Williams Janes, 95 , of Marlboro, died peacefully surrounded by family on July 8th, 2020. Ardelle was born August 31, 1924 in Marlboro, Her father, Claude Elijah Williams, owned Williams Insurance Agency in Marlboro and Southborough. Her mother, Velma Hale Williams was a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Janes of Littleton and her son Stephen Janes, his wife Louise and their children, granddaughters Kristin and Allison of Glen Allen, VA. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Wesley Williams and Wendell Williams. Ardelle graduated from the Walnut Hill School of Natick in 1942 and the Garland School (Boston) in 1944. She married Phillip Reneau Janes in 1951 and lived in Waltham . She and Phil moved to Framingham and spent many happy years raising a family, sailing and being involved in the community until his death in 1982. She continued to paint and travel throughout her life. In addition to her many hobbies, including gardening, crafts, baking and music, Ardelle loved painting and was a member of the Esther Brazier Guild of Early American Decoration (HSEAD). She created art pieces and taught painting in her home studio for many years. Her family is grateful for the care Ardelle received at Carleton-Willard in Bedford MA where she lived the last fifteen years. A private burial was been held in Hudson, MA. Donations may be made to the Carleton-Willard Employee Fund, 100 Old Billerica Rd., Bedford, MA 01730 or the charity of your choice.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
