Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
(978) 443-5777
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Framingham Natick Hebrew Cemetery
Fairview Avenue and Windsor Avenue
Natick, MA
View Map
Arlene Silverman Obituary
Arlene (Jacobowitz) Silverman, 90, resident of Framingham over fifty years, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, peacefully at home. Born on April 2, 1929 in Haverhill, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Jean (Promisel) Jacobowitz. She was raised and educated in Haverhill, and relocated to Pennsylvania with her husband upon his enrollment at the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy. Mrs. Silverman worked as a secretary many years ago, and later was a homemaker. She spent her spare time playing Mahjong, bowling, reading, and always looked forward to shopping trips to the Natick Mall. Mrs. Silverman was a generous woman and enjoyed cooking and knitting blankets for her family. Beloved wife of the late Prof. Harold I. Silverman, with whom she shared over 67 years of marriage until his passing on February 21, 2019; devoted mother of Richard Silverman and his companion Wanda Barnett of Peabody, Robert Silverman of Bellingham; proud grand- mother of Benjamin and Joshua Silverman, both of Torrington, CT. She is also survived by extended family including cousins, Arnold Goralnick and his wife Roz of Canton, Marci Lubarsky and her husband Michael, and Richard Goralnick; sisters-in-law, Marolyn Katz of Hingham, Hedda Silverman of Silver Springs, MD; dear friends, Myrna Burg of FL, Phyllis Holt of VA, and Esther Levitt of Worcester; also many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11AM at the Framingham Natick Hebrew Cemetery, Fairview Avenue and Windsor Avenue, Natick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Arlene Silverman to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For additional information and guestbook please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 29, 2019
