|
|
Arline R. LeLacheur, 83, of Natick, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Eliot Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Natick. She was the daughter of the late James Bertram Oxner and Sophia Tuckage Oxner, wife of the late Rae E. LeLacheur, and mother of the late Edmond R. LeLacheur. Arline is survived by her daughter Deborah Lynn LeLacheur of Nashua, NH. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visiting hours on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. -12:00 P.M. at John Everett and Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street, at Natick Common. Interment will follow at Dell Park Cemetery, Natick. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online guestbook, directions and full obituary please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019