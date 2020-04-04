|
Armindo S. Ruivo North Providence R.I. Armindo S. Ruivo 92, passed away April 1, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Maria L. (Antunes) Ruivo. Born in East Boston, a son of the late Bernardino and Purificacao (Martins) Ruivo, he was raised in Vilarinho de Castanheira, Portugal, returning to the United States in 1950. Before retiring, he was employed as a Laborer for many construction companies in Massachusetts and was previously a resident of Framingham for many years. While living in Framingham, he was a founding member of the Portuguese Club and served as President for many years. Mr. Ruivo was a Veteran and served in the United States Army. He is survived by one daughter, Christine R. Bessette (Wayne) of North Providence, three sons, Joseph B. Ruivo of MA, Armindo S. Ruivo (Pauline) of IN, Thomas P. Ruivo (Pamela) of NC, nine grandchildren, David Desantis, Nicholas Ruivo also Jennifer Kuruvilla, Kyra Alden, Samantha Ruivo, Andrew Ruivo, Cassandra Scott, Juliana Ruivo, Diana Ruivo, one sister, Elzira Leao, two brothers, Jose and Alberto Ruivo. He was the brother of the late Esther Lage, Carmelino Ruivo, Odette Batista and Joaquim Ruivo. His funeral & burial will be private due to the current pandemic crisis. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. To visit on-line Guest Book and to leave a condolence message please go to www.darlingtonheroux.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020