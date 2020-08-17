1/1
Arne Johnson
Arne E. Johnson, 81 of Ashland passed away Sunday Aug 9, 2020.
Born in Pepperell, MA he was the son of the late Emil and Ellen (Pederson) and husband of Ida (Hanks) Johnson for 56 years.
A resident of Ashland since 1967, Arne worked as a director of printing for Xerox Co. retiring in 2009. During his retirement he was very active in the Eastern Massachusetts Corvette Club, attending many cruises in his corvette and enjoying his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Wendy Misiuk and her husband John of Bellingham, and Susan Adams and her husband Craig of Hopedale, five grandchildren, Adam and Nicole Misiuk, and Madison, Cassidy, and Connor Adams, and one sister, Edna Felton of Waltham.
Services are private at this time.
Donations in Arne's name may be made to the Salvation Army, 350 Union Ave, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 17, 2020.
