Arnold H. Brigham "Arnie", passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020, at Avita Memory Care in Wells, Maine, at the age of 86. Arnie was born on January 13,1934 in Framingham, Massachusetts. He was the youngest of 15 children of Ralf and Elsie Brigham. Arnie served his country in the Army and after he was a firefighter and on the diving team for the town of Framingham for 30 years. Arnie enjoyed gardening, bowling, golf, dancing and bee keeping. He will always be remembered by his humor and big smile. Arnie was married to his wife Joan Brigham (Enman). He was survived by his children: Arnold Brigham Jr. , Irene and Vance Grazio and David Brigham (deceased) and Carol Brigham and his grandchildren: Lauren Brigham, Cameron Brigham and Evan Brigham, Alyssa Grazio and Jared Grazio, Alexander Brigham, Andrew Brigham, Emma Brigham and Nora Brigham and his great grandchild Aiden Sims A graveside service will be held May 16,2020 at 11:00 at the Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland, Massachusetts with a celebration of life to follow! Donations can be made to Alzheimers Foundation of America.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020