Arnold "Chris" Hawes Christle, 79, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by the love of his family at his residence in Groton on Monday, June 29, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born in Lowell on April 8, 1941 the son of the late Arnold Blake Christle and Dorothy Pauline (Hawes) Christle. Arnold was the beloved husband of 52 years of the late Jaqueline Anne (Richardson) Christle. He was the loving father of three wonderful daughter and their husbands; Dena Lynn Viveiros and her husband Paul of Bellingham, Wendy Ann Walsh and her husband James of Oviedo, FL and Pamela Jean Wolfe and her husband Daniel of Groton. He is also survived by eight cherished grandchildren | Nicole, Ashley and Brittany Viveiros; Megan, Jonathan and Melissa Wolfe and Lydia and Amanda Walsh and three great-grandchildren | Ava, Jayden and Navaya Viveiros. He is also the brother of Henry Gifford Christle and his wife Sally of Littleton; Howard Blake Christle and his wife Janet of Lewisburg, WV and Ralph Edwin Christle of Crossville, TN as well as two nieces and five nephews. Arnold graduated from Wayland High School and took pride in his lifelong career at General Motors, as a reliability engineer retiring in 2000. Arnold was a former member of the Bolton Lions Club, loved woodworking, photography, drawing, painting and gardening at his residences over the years. He loved to be outdoors, especially on the water. Arnold loved to learn, teach and help others whenever he could. The gifts that he loved most was anything that made his wife, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren happy. Over the past five years as he traveled through his journey with Alzheimers Disease and without his loving and devoted Jackie by his side, he cherished the companionship of his familys beloved cat Bailey and the love of his family. Interment of his cremains will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at North Cemetery, North Main St (Rte. 27), Natick at the Richardson-Christle family lot. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in his memory may be sent to the Alzheimers Assoc of MA/NH, 302 Waverly Oaks Rd, Watertown, MA or to the Nashoba Nursing Service and Hospice, 3 Patterson Road, Ste 3, Shirley, MA 01464. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
.