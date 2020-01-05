|
Arthur Aufieri, 96, of Sudbury, MA passed away December 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Antoinette, who predeceased him in 2009; Loving father of Leonard Aufieri and father-in-law of Patricia Aufieri of Sudbury; Cherished grandfather of Austin Wilkes of NC; Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Virginia Fraser of Sudbury. Along with his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Natalie Wilkes, in 2006. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 23 at 10:00 AM, at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 160 Concord Rd, Sudbury, followed by interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Sudbury. Visitation will be December 23 from 8:30-9:30 AM at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Rd/ Route 20, Sudbury. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020