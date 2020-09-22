1/
Arthur C. McHugh Jr.
Arthur C. McHugh, Jr. 76 of Rincon, GA passed away on September 3, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1943. Arthur is survived by his wife Arlene McHugh, son Michael McHugh, daughter Lisa Gullic and grandchildren Cassidy Gullic and Cody Gullic. He is also survived by his siblings Dorothy McGregor, Louise Movessian, Anita Lahey, Mary Ellen Fiorillo, James McHugh and Michael McHugh. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents Arthur McHugh, Sr. and Dorothy McHugh (LeRoy) and siblings Helen Jones, Katherine Long, Joseph McHugh, William McHugh, Robert McHugh and Theodore McHugh. Arthur was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sep. 22, 2020.
