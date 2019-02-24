|
Arthur I. Howland, 98, of Holden, Massachusetts, passed away on February 10, 2019 in Centerville, Massachusetts after a brief illness. He is survived by his three adult children, Stephen Howland and his wife Louise of Centerville, MA, Craig Howland of Porter, ME, and Lori Drummond and her husband Mark of Livermore Falls, ME; six grandchildren, Cori Lonnett and her husband Jeffrey of Sterling VA, Jason Howland and his wife Nikki of West Boylston, MA, Rebecca Howland of NH, Althea Drummond of Portland, ME, and Emily and Abigail Drummond of Livermore Falls, ME; 3 great-grandchildren, Elianna and Jacob Howland of West Boylston, MA and Cade Lonnett of Sterling, VA; three brothers, Raymond, Roy and Albert Howland; and many nieces and nephews | especially his cherished niece Ellen Parrish of Redmond, WA. He is pre-deceased by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy M. (Nelson) Howland of Holden, MA, and siblings Thomas, Curtis, George & Robert Howland and Ruth Clifford, Edith Stonehouse, Eva Arkerson, and Lillian Cornish. Arthur was born on October 11, 1920 in Ashland, Massachusetts, the fifth of twelve children of Curtis and Eunice (Barrows) Howland. Friends and family are invited to attend memorial calling hours from 1 to 3 pm on March 2 at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street in Holden. Burial will be at a later date in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, MA. Arthurs expanded obituary can be viewed at www. milesfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, it was Arthurs wish that memorial donations be made to s () or a Veterans organization of your choice.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019