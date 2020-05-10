MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
(508) 435-6444
Arthur L. Lane Obituary
Arthur L. Lane, 93, of Hopkinton, passed away following a short battle with Covid-19 on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in Saint Clairsville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Goldie and Christopher Lane. He was the husband of 71 years to Anne (Mead) Lane of Hopkinton. Arthur was a Navy Veteran of WWII, having served as Seaman 1st Class on the USS Bulmer, USS Providence and USS Rochester. He was a retired MBTA Transit Operator and also enjoyed working as a carpenter. His favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing. Besides his wife, Arthur is survived by five children, Richard A. Lane of Nottingham, NH, James C. Lane and his wife, Kathleen of Southborough, Paula Lane of Townsend, Carolyn Freedman and her husband, David of Upton, and David Lane and his wife, Mary of Townsend. He also leaves behind a brother, James Lane of St. Clair Shores, MI; six grandchildren, Christine Rice, Patricia Dash, Robert Lane, Julie Aponte, Andrew and Sara Freedman; as well as four great-grandchildren, Troy, Kyle, Fiona and Girish. He is predeceased by his sister, Betty. A memorial service will be held later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans Association of America (vetsaa.org) Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020
