|
|
Arthur Art Louis Zonghetti, Sr. died March 22, 2020. Born June 18, 1930 in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Dominic and Marion (Schiessl) Zonghetti. He was the husband of the late Thomasine M. Zonghetti. They were married for 60 years. He was raised in Hartford, CT and was a graduate of Weaver High School, class of 1948. Art lived in Framingham since 1965. Art was a Korean War veteran serving in the US Army from 1948 to 1952. He went to work for IBM in 1952, working for 37 years as a software engineer, before retiring in 1987.. Art was an avid skeet shooter and a member of the Minuteman Sportsmans Club in Billerica, MA. He shot there for over 50 years. He competed in many states and Canada. He won 3 Mass State Championships, 2 World Championships, and he was on 2 all American teams. In 1991, Art was elected to the Massachusetts State Skeet Shooting Association Hall of Fame. Art loved to fish; he had a great time fishing with his wife and grandchildren, Kylie and Kacie. He is survived by his daughters, Debra and Leslie Zonghetti both of Framingham; son, Arthur L. Zonghetti, Jr and his partner, Paula Rush of Dorchester; grandchildren, Kylie and Kacie Zonghetti of Framingham; brother, Raymond Zonghetti of Spring Hill, FL; nephews, John, Bill and Tom Miller all of Seaford, DE, Jim Zonghetti of Sharon, Paul Zonghetti of Kissimmee, FL; and many cousins. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the funeral services and interment will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Art may be made to either the or the ..
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020