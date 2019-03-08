MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
Arthur Russell Lowell, 89, of Hopkinton, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home in Hopkinton. Born in Framingham, he as the son of the late Florence (Pond) and Frank Lowell. He was the husband of 65 years to Barbara (Flood) Lowell. Arthur proudly served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a lifelong Hopkinton resident, where he lived in the home that he built in 1950. He had worked for over 37 years at Kidde-Fenwal as a Quality Control Engineer. Arthur was an avid fisherman and golfer and enjoyed bowling and playing pool at the senior center. He loved his garden and took pleasure in maintaining it. Besides his wife, Arthur is survived by 4 children, Steven and his wife, Anne, Jeffrey and his wife, Anne, Karen, and David and his wife, Roseanne. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9th from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. www.ChesmoreFuneral Home.com A funeral home service will follow visitation at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701 or
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019
