Arthur Whittier Claridge, Sr. of Natick passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. Husband of Ann Claridge. Devoted father of Walter Claridge and his companion Cindy Campbell and daughter Caitlin Murphy of Natick, and the late Arthur Jr. Son of the late Albert and Florence Claridge. Arthur received a BS in Textile Engineering before enlisting in the US Army during the Korean War. He finished his MS Degree and began working at the Natick Labs in 1956. After his retirement he continued to work as a consultant for the US Army. He enjoyed spending time with his two sons and their friends always helping out with their projects. Arthur spent his summers at the family cottage on Plum Island where he loved the company of his neighbors. In Arthurs later years he was assisted by two wonderful home helpers Moses and Agatha who became part of the family. He was a longtime member of the Natick Lyons Club. Funeral Service in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON Saturday, February 8th at 9:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday February 7th from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Interment Dell Park Cemetery Natick. In lieu of flowers donations in Arthurs name may be made to the 309 Waverly Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020