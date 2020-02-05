Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Claridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur W. Claridge Sr.


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur W. Claridge Sr. Obituary
Arthur Whittier Claridge, Sr. of Natick passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020. Husband of Ann Claridge. Devoted father of Walter Claridge and his companion Cindy Campbell and daughter Caitlin Murphy of Natick, and the late Arthur Jr. Son of the late Albert and Florence Claridge. Arthur received a BS in Textile Engineering before enlisting in the US Army during the Korean War. He finished his MS Degree and began working at the Natick Labs in 1956. After his retirement he continued to work as a consultant for the US Army. He enjoyed spending time with his two sons and their friends always helping out with their projects. Arthur spent his summers at the family cottage on Plum Island where he loved the company of his neighbors. In Arthurs later years he was assisted by two wonderful home helpers Moses and Agatha who became part of the family. He was a longtime member of the Natick Lyons Club. Funeral Service in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON Saturday, February 8th at 9:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday February 7th from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Interment Dell Park Cemetery Natick. In lieu of flowers donations in Arthurs name may be made to the 309 Waverly Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -