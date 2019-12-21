|
Arthur W. Walker, 72 died on December 8, 2019 at Parlin Hospice Residence, Wayland, MA. He was long-term resident of Hudson, MA and was an active member of their Senior Center where he enjoyed playing bingo. He was a thoughtful and generous person to those he touched during his life. Art grew up in Ludlow and Medfield, MA. He graduated from Medfield High in 1965 and from Boston University with emphasis on computer programming. Art proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Eglin Base in Florida during the Vietnam Era War. He enjoyed hiking and had a love of photographing animals, birds and butterflies. He leaves his sister, Linda of Nova Scotia, CN, special friend, Patricia Hancock, of Framingham, several nieces, a nephew and other extended family A memorial service will be held at a undetermined time after the New Year.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019