Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Tang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Y. C. Tang

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Y. C. Tang Obituary
Arthur Y. C. Tang, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb- ruary 16th 2019. Beloved husband of the late Pauline (Yee). Devoted father of Alexander Tang of Fram- ingham, Catherine Ko | Downey of Quincy and Victoria Demeritt of Hudson, Anne Marie Wenninger and her husband Joseph of CA and Hope Misterek of NY. Brother of Philip Tang and Eric Tang, both of CA, and the late Florence Yen and Thomas Tang. Also survived by several cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton Sunday, March 10th from 2 to 5, closing with a Funeral Service at 5 pm. Burial in Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY on Tuesday, March 12th at 2:30PM. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696 - 4200
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now