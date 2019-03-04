|
|
Arthur Y. C. Tang, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb- ruary 16th 2019. Beloved husband of the late Pauline (Yee). Devoted father of Alexander Tang of Fram- ingham, Catherine Ko | Downey of Quincy and Victoria Demeritt of Hudson, Anne Marie Wenninger and her husband Joseph of CA and Hope Misterek of NY. Brother of Philip Tang and Eric Tang, both of CA, and the late Florence Yen and Thomas Tang. Also survived by several cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton Sunday, March 10th from 2 to 5, closing with a Funeral Service at 5 pm. Burial in Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY on Tuesday, March 12th at 2:30PM. For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696 - 4200
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 4, 2019