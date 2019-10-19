|
|
Ashman L. Sonny Berry, Jr, 82, of Marlborough died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Oak Knoll Healthcare Center in Framingham, MA. He was the son of the late Ashman L. Berry, Sr. and Dorothy (Vigneault) Berry and the Husband of Hedwig G. (Czuczor) Berry to whom he had been married for 62 years. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Eleanor Braswell Roy and her husband Gary, Wendy Arven, Kimberly Bolieau and her husband Mark, Monica Berry and Leona Dupont, his son, Mark Berry and his sisters, Beverly Gabrielle, Joan Germano and Judith Hastings. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 14 nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 12:00 | 1:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA. For the complete obituary, please visit www. slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019