Augie Chase

Augie (Robertson) Chase, passed away on October 4, 2020. She was the devoted wife of William Chase who died on October 5, 2001. She was the daughter of William Earl Robertson and Mae Elizabeth (Pace) Robertson of Travelers Rest, SC. She was predeceased by her sister, Frances (Robertson) Ellison and two brothers, Joe Earl and Kenneth Robertson all of Greenville, SC. She is survived by her son, Mark A. Chase of Holliston, MA, two nieces and three nephews. Linda Langston of Woodstock GA, Richard Robertson of Taylors, SC, Gail Charles, Wayne Ellison and Marion Robertson all of Greenville, SC, 2 great nephews and 2 great nieces and 2 great great nephews and 2 great great nieces. After graduating from high school, she was employed by the US Government making nylon cloth from which parachutes were made for the US Paratroops in WWII. She joined the US Navy WAVES in February 1943 where she served until the end of WWII as Avialios Machinist at the naval air station and flight school in Millington, TN. She graduated Hickox Secretarial School of Boston and she was an employee of the Fair & Yeager Insurance Agency until her retirement in 1992. Although she never learned to skate, she spent more than forty years working with her husband who founded the Natick Comets Hockey Club. She was a member of the John Eliot Church, Natick Historical Society, The Natick Womans Club and for many years, volunteered at the Natick Service Council Food Pantry. She was a amazing woman, neighbor, friend and will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service in the Glenwood Cemetery 25 Glenwood Street South Natick on Thursday October 8th at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. Chase may be made to Eliot Church 45 Eliot Street Natick, MA 01760, Natick Service Council 2 Webster Street Natick, MA 01760 or Natick Comets Hockey Club PO Box 382 Natick, MA 01760. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.