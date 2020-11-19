1/
Aurelio A. Antonio
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aurelio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aurelio A. Antonio, 87, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Framingham, the son of the late Albino & Laurinda (Brito) Antonio, he was the beloved husband of the late Jean M. (Dacri) Antonio. Aurelio served his country in the United States Army and was a proud Firefighter with the Town of Framingham for over 30 years. Always the family man, Aurelio is survived by his sons, Robert & his wife Jennifer Pham, and Richard, both of Framingham, his two cherished grandsons, Nicholas and Jonathan, his sisters, Pal Ferracamo & her husband Anthony, and Vera Antonio, his brother, Arthur Antonio, his sister-in-law, Julie Antonio, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Jean, Aurelio was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony, Ablino, Joseph, and James Antonio. Due to the current health restrictions, family and friends will honor and remember Aurelios life privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Aurelios name to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with Aurelios family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved