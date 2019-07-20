|
Barbara A. (Taylor) Despres, 78 of Marlboro died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Rose Manahan Hospice Center in Worcester. She was the daughter of the late Warren and Frances (Carter) Taylor. She leaves her children, a daughter Laurie Despres of Hilliard, FL; a son Richard Despres of Chelmsford, MA and her lifelong partner of 56 years, Freddie Fisher; 2 grandchildren, James and Christopher Cazaropoul of Framingham; 2 brothers Peter Taylor and Micheal Taylor and a sister Carol Bowser. In life Barbie was a fun person who loved to go to the casino and play bingo. In her heart she was always trying to help others, it was something she loved. She was devoted to family. There are no calling hours. Following cremation, a graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 9 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlboro, MA. The John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlboro, MA is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to OUR DANNY CANCER FUND, P.O. Box 2795, Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 20, 2019