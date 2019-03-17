Barbara A. (Parks) Keefe, 81, a longtime resident of Saxonville, died Friday March 15, 2019. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Warren G. and Beatrice (Langley) Parks, and the beloved wife of the late Robert M. Keefe. Raised and educated in Ashland, Barbara settled in the Saxonville section of her hometown Framingham whe- re she raised her family. She loved art, spent countless hours in her gardens on School St., and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her children, Deborah Kindl of Uxbridge, Richard Catani and his wife Shari of Freedom, NH, Robert Catani of Providence, RI, Karon Tombari and her husband Robert of Plymouth, and Stephen Keefe of Framingham, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, her siblings, Richard Parks, Janet Brash, and Raymond Parks, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her cherished husband Robert, she was predeceased by her siblings, Robert, Philip and Eugene Parks. Family and friends will honor and remember Barbaras life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Tuesday, March 19th from 5 | 7 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Georges Church, 74 School St., Saxonville, on Wednesday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Zepherins Cemetery, Cochituate. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in her name to: The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, . For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary