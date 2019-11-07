|
Barbara Ann (Byron) Richards, 86, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family at her residence in Wayland on November 5, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was born in Boston on August 5, 1933 the daughter of the late Philip H. Byron and Margaret (Munro) Byron. Barbara was the loving wife for 65 years of Joseph E. Richards of Wayland. Devoted mother of Kenneth P. Richards and his wife Karen of Wolfeboro, NH, Diane B. Graham and her husband Thomas of Bellingham. Douglas J. Richards and his wife Janice of Holliston and Denise A. Varnum and her husband Edward of Wayland. Cherished grandmother of Brian and Stephen Richards, Jason and Michael Szabo, Jessica and Justin Richards and Danielle and Brad Varnum. Beloved great-grandmother of Bristol, Corey, Giulana, Molly, William, George and Anthony. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mary Rodkey, Dorothy McCarthy, Walter Byron and Joan Byron. Barbara spent her formative years in Watertown and has been a resident of Wayland for the past 65 years. She was very proud to be a stay at home Mom and will be fondly remembered at the best mother in the world by her family. Barbaras greatest love was her family who she considered to be the center of her life. At the request of her family, all services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that gifts in Barbaras memory may be sent to the . Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019