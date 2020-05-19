|
Barbara A. (Morin) Sullivan, 91, of Hudson, formerly of Marlborough, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home in Hudson, MA. She was the daughter of the late Ludger and Lillian (Morel) Morin and the wife of the late David B. Sullivan. Born and raised in Marlborough and a graduate of Marlborough High School, and attended the Chicago Conservatory of Music where we furthered her training as a pianist. Barbara was a competitive roller skater in her late teenage years. She and her husband David were very active in square dancing, dancing from 1968 to the last several years. She also was a square dance caller at the highest competitive level and taught classes out of her home on Fairmount Street where she lived for 55 Years. Barbara took much enjoyment from the time she spent volunteering to teach square dancing to kids with intellectual disabilities in Westborough. She is survived by her son, David Sullivan and his wife Kathleen of Alexandria, VA, her grandchildren, Ryan Sullivan of Springfield, VA, Christine Sullivan of Boynton Beach, FL and Colleen (Sullivan) Degenhardt of Alexandria, VA and her great grandsons, Tucker Degenhardt, Turner Degenhardt and Treyson Degenhardt of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Ronald Morin, Donna Morin, Holly (Morin) DeGroote, Dorothy Sykes and Elizabeth Shaw. Funeral services for Barbara will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 19, 2020