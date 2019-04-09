Home

Barbara Ann DiFonzo Obituary
Barbara C. (Carroll) DiFonzo, 91, of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Calling hours will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. , on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St. Hudson, MA. A funeral cortege will process from the funeral home to Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial; followed by interment in Forestvale Cemetery. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019
