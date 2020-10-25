Barbara Brown

Barbara Googie Brown, 92, of Merrimack, NH passed away October 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, NH after a period of declining health. She was born in Natick, MA on June 17, 1928 a daughter of the late Willard and Marie C. (Cournoyer) Morse. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Gordon "Gra" Brown for 42 years before his passing in 1990. She was also predeceased by her siblings Danny, Willard, Peggy and Marianne. Barbara was employed at Honeywell in Framingham, MA retiring as a supervisor. She also sewed softballs by hand for Harwood and Sons, Inc in Natick, MA. One of her claims to fame was being Doug Fluties "lunch lady". Googie enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up. You would find her at all the sporting events and extracurricular activities, cheering them on. She was proud of her family. Googie loved the holidays and family gatherings; any chance to spend time with family was important to her. She always had a smile on her face and her laugh was contagious. Googie never passed up a King Kone hot fudge sundae or hot dog. She enjoyed the fall foliage and loved to travel all over the world. She is survived by her daughter Susan (Brown) Sheridan and her husband Bruce of Merrimack, NH; son Gordon Brown and his wife Janet of Jupiter, FL; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, Bud Sheridan, his wife Melissa and their children, Ryan and Kevin; Tammy Thompson, her husband Patrick and their daughter Samantha; Tara McCarthy, her husband Mike and their children, Drew, Matthew, and Meghan; Mandy Kovaliv, her husband Nick and their children, Brielle and Austin; Michael Brown, his wife Kelly and their children, Camryn, Landon, and Delanie; Janelle Marchand, her husband Jeff and their children, Mason and Marlee; and Julie Mercier and her husband Tom. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. A private ceremony will be held at Rivets Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 30th, 2020. A private burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack, NH. To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
