Barbara Brown
1928 - 2020
Barbara Googie Brown, 92, of Merrimack, NH passed away October 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, NH after a period of declining health. She was born in Natick, MA on June 17, 1928 a daughter of the late Willard and Marie C. (Cournoyer) Morse. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Gordon "Gra" Brown for 42 years before his passing in 1990. She was also predeceased by her siblings Danny, Willard, Peggy and Marianne. Barbara was employed at Honeywell in Framingham, MA retiring as a supervisor. She also sewed softballs by hand for Harwood and Sons, Inc in Natick, MA. One of her claims to fame was being Doug Fluties "lunch lady". Googie enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up. You would find her at all the sporting events and extracurricular activities, cheering them on. She was proud of her family. Googie loved the holidays and family gatherings; any chance to spend time with family was important to her. She always had a smile on her face and her laugh was contagious. Googie never passed up a King Kone hot fudge sundae or hot dog. She enjoyed the fall foliage and loved to travel all over the world. She is survived by her daughter Susan (Brown) Sheridan and her husband Bruce of Merrimack, NH; son Gordon Brown and his wife Janet of Jupiter, FL; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, Bud Sheridan, his wife Melissa and their children, Ryan and Kevin; Tammy Thompson, her husband Patrick and their daughter Samantha; Tara McCarthy, her husband Mike and their children, Drew, Matthew, and Meghan; Mandy Kovaliv, her husband Nick and their children, Brielle and Austin; Michael Brown, his wife Kelly and their children, Camryn, Landon, and Delanie; Janelle Marchand, her husband Jeff and their children, Mason and Marlee; and Julie Mercier and her husband Tom. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. A private ceremony will be held at Rivets Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 30th, 2020. A private burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack, NH. To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Service
Rivets Funeral Home
October 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Karen Galow
October 22, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Sheridan family. I will hold you all in my thoughts and prayers.
May her memory be eternal.

Angela K. from the old Digital days
Angela Kazazian
Friend
October 19, 2020
My deepest sympathies & condolences to you and all your family, during this time....I am sure she will be missed by all.....
Lillian (Demanhce) Frost
Friend
October 19, 2020
Matt and I were so sorry to hear about Googie. We know what an important part she was of your lives and your family’s and how very hard this is. Our thoughts are with you and your family. Sincerely, Matt and Seonaid Eaton
Seonaid Eaton
Acquaintance
October 17, 2020
Googie was so beloved by all who knew her. We loved spending time with her and seeing her joy and pride of her entire family! Googie will always be in our thoughts with many wonderful memories. We love you Googie! The Callahans
Gail Callahan
Friend
October 17, 2020
Dear Sue, So sorry for your loss. Hugs and prayers for the whole family. She was such a large presence in your life. She so loved being with your family. My deepest condolences. Hugs.
Linda Rainville
Friend
October 17, 2020
Janet and Bo,
So sorry for your families loss. My prayers are with you and your family.
Valerie
VALERIE Darling
Friend
October 17, 2020
Sue I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. I know how much you treasure her. Rob sends his love and I am sending you much love from Arkansas.
Pattie O&#8217;Connell
Friend
October 17, 2020
What a loss of light in the world. She has always been such a kind, sweet soul. May she Rest In Peace and may her family be flooded with blessed memories.
sandi glover
Acquaintance
October 17, 2020
Dear Sue . We were saddened to hear the passing of your Mom. Our prayers are with you and your family .She is at peace and with the Lord.
Irene Jenness
Friend
October 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
