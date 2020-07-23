Barbara Canal

Barbara (Kane) Canal, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, July 20, 2020. Barbara was the devoted wife of 50 years to her husband, Robert "Bob" Canal. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Leddy) Kane. She was the loving mother of Robert and his wife Carmela of Hopkinton, MA, Stephen of Needham, MA and David and his wife Meghan of Cohasset, MA. Loving grandmother of her cherished grandchildren, Nicolas and Christopher of Hopkinton, MA and Drew and Erin of Cohasset, MA. She was the beloved sister to Marilyn and her husband Robert Franciose of Dennis, MA. Barbara will be missed by many, including cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Growing up in Fall River, she attended Sacred Heart Academy and later graduated from Boston College with a degree in education. After marrying Bob, they settled and raised their family in Framingham, MA. Barbara was a schoolteacher in both the Natick and Framingham communities for over 20 years. She loved working in the school system and was dedicated to improving literacy. Bob and Barbara always enjoyed summertime on Cape Cod, eventually relocating to East Dennis in their retirement years. Known as Mimi, she was always excited to host her children and grandchildren at her home in Cape Cod. Barbara enjoyed traveling to Aruba and Florida every winter. She had many hobbies and interests including playing the piano, reading, enjoying a meal out and going to the beach. She treasured her time spent with her family and friends. Barbara was a devoted parishioner at St. Bridget Church in Framingham and more recently at Our Lady of the Cape in Brewster where she was active in the Ladies Guild. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile and her incredible devotion to family, friends and her faith. She will be deeply missed and forever part of our lives. The family would like to thank the team at Cape Cod Hospital for their outstanding care. Due to the current health restrictions, Barbaras funeral Mass at St. Bridget Church followed by burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham will be private. Her funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., Framingham. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.



