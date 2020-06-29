Barbara F. Nichols
Barbara Faith (Daniels) Nichols, 90, of Holliston, formerly of Orleans, passed away Saturday, June 27th peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Everett, MA to the late Warren and Edith (Shiehan) Daniels. She was the wife of 68 years to the late James Nichols. Barbara was an avid sewer and knitter; creating many quilts, bed spreads, and dolls over the years. She was also a wonderful baker, making cakes for a number of birthdays and weddings. She was a sweet lady to all who met and knew her. She is survived by her daughter, Michele Lapointe and her late husband, Richard Lapointe of Holliston, 3 grandchildren: David Lapointe of Holliston, Joseph Lapointe and his wife, Blake of Holliston, and Melanie Mulligan and her husband, Bill of Southbridge and one great-grandchild, Nicholson Lapointe of Holliston. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son, Paul Nichols. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care 199 Rosewood Dr. Suite 180 Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com

