Barbara (DeFranco) Ferreira , 83, of Southborough, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Patricks Manor in Framingham. She was the daughter of the late Augustus and Christina (DelGaizo) DeFranco and the wife of Angelo Ferreira to whom she had been married to for 59 years. Barbara is survived by her sons, Paul Ferreira and his wife Paloma of Wayland, Ma and David Ferreira and his wife Stacey of North Reading, her daughters, Caroline Hanlon and her husband John Hanlon Sr. of Marlborough and Ellen Tobin and her husband Rich of Marlborough and her brother, Joseph DeFranco and his wife Alice of Sudbury. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 | 7:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15 at 10:00 am at St. Matthews Church,105 Southville Rd., Southborough, MA 01772. Burial will follow at Knoll- wood Memorial Park, 321 High St., Canton, MA 02021. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or www.komen.org. For the complete obituary, please visit www. slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019