|
|
Barbara Dewar Franson, 99, of Holliston and New Canaan, CT, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Oak Knoll Nursing Facility in Framingham. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Gertrude (Gordon) and Dugald Dewar. She was the wife of the late Eric Franson who passed away in 1977. Barbara was lively and engaging with a sparkling personality. She loved her home and garden, her family, her friends, her pets, and her church. She was an avid bridge player and took pleasure in time spent at the Senior Center. Barbara embraced life wholeheartedly and easily shared her warmth with friends as well as strangers. She was the consummate hostess and loved nothing more than gathering family and friends to her table. Barbara is survived by four daughters, Martha Clarke of Bradenton, Florida, Denise Hudson and her husband, Michael of Jefferson, Maine, Anne Yarr and her husband, Kevin of Medway, and Julie Fjeldheim and her husband, John of Holliston. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Neil, Kate, Sian, Noah, Nick, Alex, Andrew, Max, Will, Heidi, Wes, and Emily as well as 8 great-grandchildren, Fern, Clover, Eleanor, Ameline, Bennett, Emerson, Gwyneth, and Adelyn. She was looking forward to the birth of her ninth great-grandchild, Cylas, due in June. She is predeceased by her siblings, Donald Dewar and Doris Hunt, and her son-in-law, John Clarke. Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the State of Maine Department of Conservation or the ASPCA. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2020