To the Ackley Family,
Please accept our deepest and sincerest condolences in the loss of your mother. My mother and I bowled with your mother foe many years on the Monday night womans league. May the memories you have of her be forever in your hearts .
Hazel DiBenedetto & Martha (DiBenedetto) Owens
Barbara J. (Day) Ackley, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Carlyle House in Framingham, with members of her loving family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Glenn E. Ackley, who passed away in 2009. Barbara was born and raised in Northborough, a daughter to the late Leslie C. and Bertha F. (Beatty) Day. She graduated Northborough High School, Class of 1947, prior to attending UMASS, and was a former member of Trinity Church. Barbara remained a resident of Northborough for most all of her life. Barbara worked as a bookkeeper for many years at the former Chase Paper Company in Westborough prior to her retirement. She was an avid bowler at Sawyers Bowladrome in Northborough where she enjoyed the competition and made many lasting friendships. She also competed in the Worcester County Womans Bowling League for several years. With a true heartfelt love for family and friends alike, Barbara would put the care and comfort of others before her own needs. She found enjoyment in hosting and cooking wonderful meals for the many family and holiday gatherings throughout the years; her family will especially cherish the many Sunday dinners together. Barbara also enjoyed traveling with her husband Glenn around the country especially to, Cape Cod, Florida and their nine trips to Hawaii. Barbara is survived by her 6 loving children, Thomas Ackley of Northborough, Brian Ackley and his wife Beth of Cumberland, RI, Keith Ackley and his wife Mary of Southborough, Janet Ackley of Westborough, Robert Ackley and his wife Mandy of Southborough, Lauren Fawell and her husband Stephen of Framingham; 13 grandchildren whom she adored, Matthew, William, Sarah, Elizabeth, James, Glenn, Jeffrey, Victoria, Christopher, Robert, Rachael, Stephanie, Amanda and six great-grandchildren. Barbara also leaves one sister, Doris Heath of Southborough and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Everett Day, Earl Day, Winifred Ewing, Robert Day, Marion Ford, Sylvia Warren and her step-sister, Shirley Beatty. Services and burial at this time will be private, for the family. A time to gather in remembrance and to celebrate Barbaras life will be planned for a future date, once social gathering restrictions have been relaxed. The Ackley family would like to thank the Carlyle House staff for their kindness and support given to Barbara during her stay there. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Carlyle House | Resident Activity Fund, 342 Winter St, Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.