Barbara J. Jeanne (Slamin) Barnes, 88, a 20 year resident of Southborough and former longtime resident of Framingham and Marshfield, died peacefully Wed. February 13, 2019 after a brief illness. Barbara was born on January 9, 1931 in Watertown to Ralph Slamin and Bernice Slamin Langston, sister to Elizabeth and Janet and the beloved wife of Edward William Barnes for 67 years. Barbara worked at Giovanni's in Framingham for 25 years and later finished her career after working for 15 years at the Framingham District Courthouse. Barbara loved her family and friends and watching her beloved Red Sox and Patriots. In addition to her husband Edward, she is survived by her children: Ted Barnes, Tom Barnes and his wife Cyndi, Kathie Ablondi and her husband John and Jeanne Ahern and her husband Brian; six grandchildren: Kristen Ablondi Papson and John Ablondi, Tommy, Matty, Robbie and Avery Barnes and three great grandchildren: Luke and Ryder Papson and Ryan Ablondi. Visiting hours are Tuesday Feb. 19 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday Feb. 20 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 105 Southville Rd., Southborough. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara's name to St. Matthew's Parish, 105 Southville Rd., Southborough, MA. 01772. For memorial page, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019