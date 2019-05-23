MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Barbara Donovan
Barbara J. Donovan


Barbara J. Donovan Obituary
Barbara Jane Donovan, age 92 of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 16, 2019. She was born to the late James McCarthy and Edna McDonald on July 16, 1926 in Florence MA. She married the late William F. Donovan from Somerville MA in 1952. Barbara was the sister of the late Marion Mann and Alice McCarthy and is survived by her four children, Diane F. Donovan, Tampa FL., Kevin W. Donovan, Framingham, MA., William F. Donovan and his wife Marie of Northborough, MA., and John P. Donovan and his wife Nancy of Framingham, MA. 5 Grandchildren (James, Kathrine, Kiera, Sally, and Caroline), 1 Great Granddaughter (Ava), and several nieces and nephews. A family memorial will be held at later date. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 23, 2019
