Barbara J. (Mazerski) Robinson, 72, of Framingham died on 16 January 2020 at home after a long period of declining health. Born in Cambridge, MA, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Eleanor M. (Barr) Mazerski. She grew up in West Somerville, MA, and graduated from Matignon High School in Cambridge and Saint Anselms College in Manchester, New Hampshire. While at Saint Anselms, she was selected as 1 of about 300 nursing students nationwide to be part of a US Navy program that recruited nurses for the military during the Vietnam War. After graduation she went to Officers Training at Newport, RI, and was stationed at Naval Hospital, Boston until it closed. During her time there, she attended Nurse Practitioner training becoming one of the first NPs in MA. She then served as a Naval Reservist at South Weymouth Naval Air Station, retiring in 1987 with a rank of Commander. After Naval Hospital, Boston closed, she worked briefly at Harvard University Medical Center before becoming the first Pediatric Nurse Practitioner for Pediatric Associates of Norwood and Franklin. She was the only full-time employee in the Franklin office for many years. During her tenure at Harvard she became one of the first certified NPs in the country. She retired from PANF after over 35 years in 2012. After retiring she volunteered as a Patient Navigator with JFS of Metrowest and was part of the Framingham Medical Reserve Corps (MRC). Her favorite pastimes were her dogs (Nicole, Joshua, Molly, & Danielle, all Bichon Frises, and Charlie, a Coton de Tulear), cooking, flower gardening, reading and travel. With her husband she went on over 20 cruises all over the world, as well as over 20 land tours to multiple destinations. She met many interesting people and stayed in touch with many of them. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Charles F. (Rick) Robinson, her sister Edwina Ramseyer and husband Martin of Mustang, OK, her brother Brian Mazerski and wife Noreen of Henniker, NH,, sister-in-law Linda Johnson of Pittsfield, MA, brother-in law W. Brian Robinson of Holliston, MA, 3 nieces, Heather Reed and husband Chris of Hillsboro NH, Gail Doyon and husband Bryan of Littleton, MA, and Genna Robinson of Chicago, IL, and 3 nephews, Ian Mazerski and wife Mariah of Henniker, NH, Ray Johnson of Worcester, MA, and Victor Johnson of West Harwich, MA, and 4 great nieces/nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Edward Mazerski, Jr. Not having any children of her own, she always joked that she really had over 1300 children to take care of. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sat. Jan 25, 2020 at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham from 1-4PM. A short prayer service will be held at 3:00PM. A memorial service and interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne will take place in. the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701, or her favorite philanthropy, A Place to Turn food pantry, 99 Hartford Street, Natick MA 01760. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book for directions, please visit our website www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020