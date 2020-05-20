|
Barbara JoAnn (Peterson) Weiblen, 74, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her residence at New Horizons in Marlborough. Born in Cedar Rapids, IA on Oct. 9, 1945 to Merrill and Esther (Rensink) Peterson. Barbara was the beloved wife of William Weiblen for 53 years. She loved her family, church and many friends, and was always willing to donate her time and abilities wherever needed. She was a talented musician, directing the church flute choir and leading the flute section in the Concord Band for 35 years. She loved horses, ballroom dancing, gardening, travel and Sven and Ole jokes. She took great joy from her children and grandchildren. Barb touched many lives and will be sorely missed. Barbara is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Laura Wiper and her husband, Jim, son Charles Weiblen and his wife, Jen, and grandchildren William, Ilah, Patrick, Emma and Gavin and sister, Patricia Raikes. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Stephen. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either the St. John Lutheran Church in Sudbury, Massachusetts or https://tithe.ly/give?c=1290299 or The Concord Band, http://www.concordband.org/contribute.html
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 20, 2020