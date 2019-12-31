Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Brogie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Brogie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Brogie Obituary
Barbara L. Brogie, 84, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was the wife of Daniel E. Brogie. Born in Newton, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Elizabeth (Sullivan) Comeau. She was raised and educated in Belmont and earned a BSN from Worcester State College and later earned her Masters Degree from UMass Graduate School of Nursing. Barbara was employed as an emergency room nurse at Marlborough Hospital and in later years as a Nurse Practitioner at Digital Corp., Intel and HP. She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and especially enjoyed spending time with her large family, traveling, taking cruises, spending winters in Marco Island, FL with her many good friends, and reading. In addition to her husband she is survived by five children, Patricia A. Weckesser and her husband, Andrew, of Boylston, Sharon E. Scholten and her husband, Michael, of Westford, Lynda M. Lynch and her husband, Stephen, of Centerville, Daniel C. Brogie and his wife, Sandra, of Falmouth and Maureen P. Brogie of Shrewsbury; one sister, Elizabeth Kadehjian and her husband, Arthur, of Belmont; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was the mother of the late Kathleen Brogie. Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org. www.westboroughfuneral home.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -