|
|
Barbara L. Brogie, 84, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was the wife of Daniel E. Brogie. Born in Newton, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Elizabeth (Sullivan) Comeau. She was raised and educated in Belmont and earned a BSN from Worcester State College and later earned her Masters Degree from UMass Graduate School of Nursing. Barbara was employed as an emergency room nurse at Marlborough Hospital and in later years as a Nurse Practitioner at Digital Corp., Intel and HP. She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and especially enjoyed spending time with her large family, traveling, taking cruises, spending winters in Marco Island, FL with her many good friends, and reading. In addition to her husband she is survived by five children, Patricia A. Weckesser and her husband, Andrew, of Boylston, Sharon E. Scholten and her husband, Michael, of Westford, Lynda M. Lynch and her husband, Stephen, of Centerville, Daniel C. Brogie and his wife, Sandra, of Falmouth and Maureen P. Brogie of Shrewsbury; one sister, Elizabeth Kadehjian and her husband, Arthur, of Belmont; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was the mother of the late Kathleen Brogie. Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org. www.westboroughfuneral home.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019