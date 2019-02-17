MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
The Cushing Chapel, Tercentennial Park
Dudley Road
Framingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Gates

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara L. Gates Obituary
Barbara Louise (Reavis) Gates, age 82, of Framingham, passed away on February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Otis A. Gates and devoted mother of George, Theresa (Tracie) and Todd all of Framingham, and Christopher Khari and his wife Molly of Portland, OR. Also survived by five grandchildren, Julian, Justin, Dylan, Miles and Stevie B. and great-grandchildren, Kaiya and Kayden. As well as many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral services, Saturday February 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at The Cushing Chapel, Tercentennial Park, Dudley Road, Framingham. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. Visiting hours will be Friday 5 - 8 p.m. at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham, In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Barbara's memory may be made to the Lupus Foundation of New England, (lupusne.org) For obituary, online guest book and directions please log onto www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now