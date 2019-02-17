|
|
Barbara Louise (Reavis) Gates, age 82, of Framingham, passed away on February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Otis A. Gates and devoted mother of George, Theresa (Tracie) and Todd all of Framingham, and Christopher Khari and his wife Molly of Portland, OR. Also survived by five grandchildren, Julian, Justin, Dylan, Miles and Stevie B. and great-grandchildren, Kaiya and Kayden. As well as many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral services, Saturday February 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at The Cushing Chapel, Tercentennial Park, Dudley Road, Framingham. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. Visiting hours will be Friday 5 - 8 p.m. at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham, In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Barbara's memory may be made to the Lupus Foundation of New England, (lupusne.org) For obituary, online guest book and directions please log onto www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019