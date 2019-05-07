Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
United Congregational Church
2 E. Central Street (Rt. 135)
Natick, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Libby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Libby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara L. Libby Obituary
Barbara L. (Martin) Libby, age 88, of Natick, MA passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leland Libby. Devoted mother of Valerie Libby and husband John Wipfler of Portland, ME, Scott Libby and wife Karen of Natick, Gail Mantia of Raynham, Diana Day and husband Ken of Worcester, Karleen (Shaw) Libby of Falmouth, Brenda LaVerdiere and husband Danny of Augusta, ME, Rhonda Denaro and husband John of Natick. Loving Grandmother to Ash, Michaela, Vanessa, Isaac, Timothy, Keith, Jeffrey, Michael, Thomas, Laura, Kimberly, Alan, Elisabeth, Benjamin, Harrison, Nicholas, Hailey, Jack, and the late Ricky Libby. Sister of Phyllis Fitzgerald of Framingham, and the late Jack, Bill, Gene, and June Martin. Also survived by 9 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at United Congregational Church, 2 E. Central Street (Rt. 135), Natick on Friday, May 10 at 11:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street at NATICK COMMON Thursday May 9 th from 4-8 pm. Interment Dell Park Cemetery, Natick. For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now