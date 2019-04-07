|
Barbara L. Owen was born March 9, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio and died peacefully at her oceanside home in Scarborough, ME on January 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Allan B. Loop and Eleanor Wilcox Loop. Barbara received her B.A. from Mount Holyoke College, her Masters from the University of Chicago, and her PhD through the Saybrook Insti- tute in California. She was a dedicated psychotherapist who devoted her life to helping others in any way she could. She joined the Society of Friends in 1981 at Friends Meeting at Cambridge. Barbara is survived by her brother Christopher A. Loop, her brother-in-law William Ruddick, his wife Sara Sally Ruddick (deceased) Barbaras sister, her son Timothy A. Owen, her daughter Corinna R. Owen, son-in-law Scott A. Burpee, Hal Ruddick her nephew and Lizza Ruddick, her niece and her three grandchildren: Christopher A. Burpee, Mackenzie L. Burpee and Scarlett Owen. A memorial meeting will be held on April 13, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Wellesley Friends Meeting House, 26 Benvenue Street, Wellesley, MA. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to either the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave. Boston, MA 02118 or to Garys House, 97 State Street, Portland, ME 04101 Federal I.D. #01-0211534. Garys House is a home away from home for hospice patients and their families without worries of cost.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019