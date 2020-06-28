Barbara L. (Kramer) Tobias of Framingham, MA entered into rest on June 25, 2020 at the age of 79. Barbara was born in Boston, MA to the late Hyman and Agnes (Cohen) Kramer. She is the beloved wife of Stephen James Tobias. Devoted mother of Andrea Tobias Searles and Heidi Tobias Ben-Joseph. Loving sister of Larry Kramer. Cherished grandmother of Daniel Searles, Melissa Searles, Aitan Ben-Joseph, Ronit Ben-Joseph, and Mikhal Ben-Joseph. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will be private. Limited Shiva to be held Monday at the Tobias home in Framingham, from 4:00-7:00 pm. We kindly request masks be worn when visiting. Expressions of sympathy in Barbaras memory may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.