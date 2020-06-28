Barbara L. Tobias
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara L. (Kramer) Tobias of Framingham, MA entered into rest on June 25, 2020 at the age of 79. Barbara was born in Boston, MA to the late Hyman and Agnes (Cohen) Kramer. She is the beloved wife of Stephen James Tobias. Devoted mother of Andrea Tobias Searles and Heidi Tobias Ben-Joseph. Loving sister of Larry Kramer. Cherished grandmother of Daniel Searles, Melissa Searles, Aitan Ben-Joseph, Ronit Ben-Joseph, and Mikhal Ben-Joseph. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will be private. Limited Shiva to be held Monday at the Tobias home in Framingham, from 4:00-7:00 pm. We kindly request masks be worn when visiting. Expressions of sympathy in Barbaras memory may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. www.stanetskycanton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved