Barbara L. (Cail) Totman, of Framingham, passed peacefully on Saturday December 14, 2019 of Alzheimer's Disease. She was the wife of 63 years to Robert Totman. She is survived by three daughters: Karen White of Bellingham, Bren Maurer of Easthampton and Mary Brewer of Wayland; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, two brothers and one sister. Born in St. John's Newfoundland Canada, she was the daughter of the late Carman and Hazel Cail, and was raised in New Brunswick, Canada. A memorial service is planned for Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Edgell Grove Cemetery Chapel, 53 Grove St., Framingham Centre. Urn placement at the Edgell Grove Mausoleum will immediately follow. There are no funeral home visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Barbara's name to: The Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave., Framingham, MA. 01702. For memorial page, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019