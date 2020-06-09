Barbara Lois Udelson of Framingham, MA died after a long illness on June 6, 2020 at the age of 83. Barbara was born in Boston in 1937 to Samuel and Rose (Weiner) Elfbaum. After graduating high school, she completed Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene and became a licensed dental hygienist. After practicing for over 30 years she transitioned to a dental office manager. One of Barbaras greatest joys was spending time with all of her grandkids who knew her as Nana. She also cherished time on the water either by boat or beach, enjoyed traveling, cruising and knitting in her free time. Barbara is survived by her son Stephen Udelson and wife Susan, and daughter Debra Goldman and her husband Brian, grandchildren Dana Harrison and husband Alex, Rachel Udelson and Corey Goldman and sister Roberta Margolis and husband Ronald. A private graveside service was held on June 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to Faith and Family Supportive Care and Hospice of Marlboro, MA or online at www.HospiceFamily.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.