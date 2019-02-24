|
|
Barbara L. (Mitchell) Young, 87, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Born in Youngstown, Ohio to John and Maria Mitchell. Barbara was a Valedictorian at Quincy High School; but went to work instead of college to support her family. At the age of 34, she returned to school at the University of Massachusetts Boston, where she graduated at the top of her class and went on to receive her Masters in Psychology from Clark University. Upon graduation she worked in various capacities in the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. She was the Superintendent at Concord Classification Center, South Middlesex Pre Release, and MCI Framingham. During her tenure she hosted various dignitaries including, Mother Theresa. During her retirement she cared for her grandchildren, volunteered, and generally enjoyed a quiet life. Barbara leaves a son, Alex and his wife Dolores; a sister, Stephanie Haff and her husband Dan; grandchildren, Sarah and Mollie; and her many nieces and nephews. Barbara was pre-deceased by her former husband, Herbert and her brother, John. She will be missed. There are no public service. Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel of Worcester, is honored to assist her family.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019