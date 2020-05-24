|
Barbara Mary Lauten, age 90, of Framingham, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 16, 2020, at Metrowest Hospital. She lived an incredibly full and vibrant life right up until the end. Barbaras nickname was "Busy B." She was born April 7, 1930, in Peabody, daughter of Napoleon P. Derouin and Mary E. Derouin (Dimmock) of Lawrence. Barbara was a member of St. Bridgets Parish. She deeply loved her family and was known as "Aunt Barbara" to many. Barbara was beautiful, strong, and a fiercely independent woman. She treasured countless moments playing Bingo, trips to Foxwoods, and creating memories with her dear friends. Over the span of 20 remarkable years, Barbara shared a residence with David (Godson) and Cheryl Pennie, their children, and dogs Nico & Lucia. Barbara is survived by brother-in-law, Robert Pennie and wife Marianne. Along with nephews and nieces, David and Cheryl Pennie of Framingham, Robert and Debbie Pennie, Steven Pennie and Norma Pennie. She also leaves behind great nephews and great nieces, Lindsay Dyan, Krista Dyan, Shawn and Keri Pennie, Joshua Pennie, Ryan Pennie, Shannon Pennie, Brian Pennie, and Derek Pennie. Barbara was preceded in death by her sister Rita Pennie. Special thank you to Cardiologist, Dr. James Alderman for his 30+ years of dedication in keeping Barbaras heart healthy, Barbaras loved ones will celebrate her life privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart Center of Metrowest, care of Bobbi Fried, 99 Lincoln Street, Framingham MA 01702. Remembrance can be made in honor of Barbara Lauten.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 24, 2020